Washington County Courthouse to install AI-powered weapons detection system

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington County Courthouse is upgrading its security with AI-powered weapons detection systems, becoming the first county courthouse in the state to implement the technology.

County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve the new systems, which will replace the aging metal detectors at both the front and back entrances of the courthouse.

The touchless security screening systems, provided by Evolv, are designed to improve efficiency and safety by allowing individuals to pass through without stopping or removing items from their pockets.

“As someone who worked in the courts for almost two decades, I understand that courtroom security is crucial,” said Chair Nick Sherman. “Very few people are in court for good reasons, emotions can run high, and even a simple situation can escalate.”

Commissioner Larry Maggi, a former sheriff and law enforcement officer, emphasized the importance of keeping up with technology to ensure courthouse safety, stating that this measure is both important and necessary.

Vice-Chair Electra Janis expressed her support for the upgrade, saying, “We need to be at the forefront as technology constantly evolves. Embracing innovation is key to keeping our facilities secure.”

The total cost of the four-year agreement for the Evolv systems is just over $94,000, with one-third of the funding provided through grants. The systems are already in use at major Pittsburgh sporting venues and several school districts, demonstrating their effectiveness in high-traffic areas.

Next steps for the county include ordering the equipment, training sheriff’s deputies on the new system and preparing for implementation. All three commissioners expressed strong support for this investment in public safety, calling it a proactive and necessary step toward protecting Washington County residents, employees, and visitors.

