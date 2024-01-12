Washington County man wanted after allegedly hitting woman with car in casino parking lot

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Strabane Police Department is looking for a man facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after they say he hit a woman with his car.

According to the criminal complaint, Christopher Michael Holt and a woman got into an argument in the Meadows Casino parking lot and Holt ran her over. He sped off from the lot and she didn’t know where he went.

Surveillance video showed Holt’s black sedan aggressively accelerating at the woman before making a sharp right turn onto the roadway, driving over the curb and hitting her, according to the complaint. The impact tossed her body up onto the hood of the car and onto the ground.

Holt, 43, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Holt is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He’s bald and has brown eyes.

Police said Holt’s last known location is Parkersburg, West Virginia, North Strabane police said.

Police are asking you to not approach Holt if you see him. Instead, call 911. You can also contact North Strabane police at 724-746-8474 or tips@nstpd.com.

