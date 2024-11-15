Washington County priest pleads guilty to stealing $155,000 from his church, used money to gamble

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A priest pleaded guilty to stealing $155,000 from his church, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Father George Athanasiou, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing the money from All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in North Strabane Township.

A news release says he stole checks, deposited them for personal use and then used the money to gamble.

When he pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Athanasiou paid $155,000 in restitution.

“Stealing money is theft, plain and simple, whether it is committed by a petty criminal or a trusted faith leader, which was the case here — this priest betrayed parishioners by stealing donations that otherwise would have benefited the church,” Attorney General Henry said. “This plea to a felony charge holds the defendant accountable for his conduct, while also providing a significant restitution payment that will go to the church community.”

Athanasiou faces up to seven years in prison. He will be sentenced in February.

