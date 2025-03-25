Washington Wild Things rename ballpark after longtime sponsor

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington Wild Things announced the new name for its ballfield on Tuesday.

The former Wild Things Park off of I-70 is now known as EQT Park. They’re also renaming the community suite to the EQT Community Suite.

The local gas company has been a sponsor of the team for a while.

Ballpark officials say they want to continue the history of hosting community events.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful community asset, and that’s what we want it to be. We want it to be used every day that it’s not snowing or raining,” said Christine Blaine, the CEO of Sports Facility LLC.

The Wild Things’ home opener is May 13 against the Ottawa Titans.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group