WATCH: City of Pittsburgh Independence Day fireworks exclusively on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — You can watch the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Fireworks Show exclusively on Channel 11 on Thursday, July 4.

Join the Channel 11 team for the best seat in town with our live cameras showing you the best angles.

WPXI’s presentation of the City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Fireworks starts at 9 p.m. and is sponsored by Don’s Appliances.

You can watch it live on Channel 11 and all of our WPXI Streaming Apps.

Click here to watch live starting at 9 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group