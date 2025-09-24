Watch parties scheduled across Pittsburgh area for Steelers game in Dublin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will make history on Sunday when they compete in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland.
Their match against the Minnesota Vikings will take place at Croke Park in Dublin. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Although some fans will travel to Dublin to see the historic game, many at home will wake up early to host game-day watch parties. Below are a few events, as well as local establishments opening early or offering specials:
- Primanti Bros. - Various locations
- Select locations open at 9 a.m.
- Half-price happy hour until noon
- Click here for a list of participating locations
- Black & Gold Dublin Watch Party - Downtown, Pittsburgh
- Hosted by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
- Sixth Street opened up for entertainment, vendors and games
- Activities from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Redbeard’s Sports Bar & Grill - Downtown, Pittsburgh
- Open at 7:30 a.m.
- Breakfast buffet
- Bakery Square - Larimer, Pittsburgh
- Activities from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Game on big screen
- Games and kids activities
- Bell School of Irish Dance halftime performance
- Shorty’s Goodtimes Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh/West Homestead
- Open at 8:30 a.m.
- DJ
- Southern Tier Brewing Co. - North Shore, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Brunch
- Vendor market at 11 a.m.
- Mike’s Beer Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast
- Lefty’s Northside - Allegheny West, Pittsburgh
- Open at 8:30 a.m.
- Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle - Strip District, Pittsburgh
- Open 8:30 am
- Fat Head’s Saloon - South Side Flats, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9:15 a.m.
- Kitchen opens at 11 a.m.
- The Urban Tap - South Side Flats/Shadyside, Pittsburgh
- Open at 8:45 a.m.
- Brunch
- Bottlerocket Social Hall - Allentown, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9:30 a.m.
- Games
- Food by Bottledogs
- Bastard Bearded Irishmen halftime performance
- Industry Public House - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Brunch buffet 9-11 a.m.
- Cork Harbour Pub - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh
- Open at 8:45 a.m.
- Alcohol service begins at 9 a.m.
- Melrose Tavern - Carrick, Pittsburgh
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Pittsburgh Brewing Co. - East Deer Township
- Food and coffee trucks at 7 a.m.
- Taproom opens at 8:30 a.m.
- One complimentary beer per guest
- Live entertainment and activities
- McFarland’s Bar - Mt. Lebanon
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Drink and food specials
- Dave & Buster’s at the Block Northway - Ross Township
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast buffet
- Shenanigans Bar and Grille - Ross Township
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Hal’s Bar and Grill - Ross Township
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Halftime breakfast buffet
- Pub in the Park - Swissvale
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast sandwiches 9-11 a.m.
- Sidelines Bar and Grill - Millvale
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast
- Food and drink specials
- The Good Time Bar & Grille - Millvale
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast and drink specials
- 31 Sports Bar and Grille - Bridgeville
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Free breakfast buffet
- Drink specials
- Local Remedy Brewing - Oakmont
- Open at 8:30 a.m.
- Breakfast
- Alexions Bar and Grill - Carnegie
- Open at 9 a.m.
- Breakfast and waffle bar until noon
- Food and drink specials
- Large Plain Pizza and Pints - Allison Park
- Open at 9:30 a.m.
- Brunch 9 a.m. to noon
- The Ugly Dog - Green Tree
- Open at 7:30 a.m.
- Free halftime breakfast buffet
