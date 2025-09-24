Watch parties scheduled across Pittsburgh area for Steelers game in Dublin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will make history on Sunday when they compete in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

Their match against the Minnesota Vikings will take place at Croke Park in Dublin. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Although some fans will travel to Dublin to see the historic game, many at home will wake up early to host game-day watch parties. Below are a few events, as well as local establishments opening early or offering specials:

Primanti Bros. - Various locations

Select locations open at 9 a.m.



Half-price happy hour until noon



Click here for a list of participating locations

Black & Gold Dublin Watch Party - Downtown, Pittsburgh

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership



Sixth Street opened up for entertainment, vendors and games



Activities from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Redbeard’s Sports Bar & Grill - Downtown, Pittsburgh

Open at 7:30 a.m.



Breakfast buffet

Bakery Square - Larimer, Pittsburgh

Activities from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Game on big screen



Games and kids activities



Bell School of Irish Dance halftime performance

Shorty’s Goodtimes Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh/West Homestead

Open at 8:30 a.m.



DJ

Southern Tier Brewing Co. - North Shore, Pittsburgh

Open at 9 a.m.



Brunch



Vendor market at 11 a.m.

Mike’s Beer Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast

Lefty’s Northside - Allegheny West, Pittsburgh

Open at 8:30 a.m.

Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle - Strip District, Pittsburgh

Open 8:30 am

Fat Head’s Saloon - South Side Flats, Pittsburgh

Open at 9:15 a.m.



Kitchen opens at 11 a.m.

The Urban Tap - South Side Flats/Shadyside, Pittsburgh

Open at 8:45 a.m.



Brunch

Bottlerocket Social Hall - Allentown, Pittsburgh

Open at 9:30 a.m.



Games



Food by Bottledogs



Bastard Bearded Irishmen halftime performance

Industry Public House - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh

Open at 9 a.m.



Brunch buffet 9-11 a.m.

Cork Harbour Pub - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh

Open at 8:45 a.m.



Alcohol service begins at 9 a.m.

Melrose Tavern - Carrick, Pittsburgh

Open at 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. - East Deer Township

Food and coffee trucks at 7 a.m.



Taproom opens at 8:30 a.m.



One complimentary beer per guest



Live entertainment and activities

McFarland’s Bar - Mt. Lebanon

Open at 9 a.m.



Drink and food specials

Dave & Buster’s at the Block Northway - Ross Township

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast buffet

Shenanigans Bar and Grille - Ross Township

Open at 9 a.m.

Hal’s Bar and Grill - Ross Township

Open at 9 a.m.



Halftime breakfast buffet

Pub in the Park - Swissvale

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast sandwiches 9-11 a.m.

Sidelines Bar and Grill - Millvale

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast



Food and drink specials

The Good Time Bar & Grille - Millvale

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast and drink specials

31 Sports Bar and Grille - Bridgeville

Open at 9 a.m.



Free breakfast buffet



Drink specials

Local Remedy Brewing - Oakmont

Open at 8:30 a.m.



Breakfast

Alexions Bar and Grill - Carnegie

Open at 9 a.m.



Breakfast and waffle bar until noon



Food and drink specials

Large Plain Pizza and Pints - Allison Park

Open at 9:30 a.m.



Brunch 9 a.m. to noon

The Ugly Dog - Green Tree

Open at 7:30 a.m.



Free halftime breakfast buffet

