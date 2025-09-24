Local

Watch parties scheduled across Pittsburgh area for Steelers game in Dublin

By WPXI.com News Staff
Watch parties scheduled across Pittsburgh area for Steelers game in Dublin (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will make history on Sunday when they compete in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

Their match against the Minnesota Vikings will take place at Croke Park in Dublin. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Although some fans will travel to Dublin to see the historic game, many at home will wake up early to host game-day watch parties. Below are a few events, as well as local establishments opening early or offering specials:

  • Primanti Bros. - Various locations
    • Select locations open at 9 a.m.
    • Half-price happy hour until noon
    • Click here for a list of participating locations
  • Black & Gold Dublin Watch Party - Downtown, Pittsburgh
    • Hosted by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership
    • Sixth Street opened up for entertainment, vendors and games
    • Activities from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Redbeard’s Sports Bar & Grill - Downtown, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 7:30 a.m.
    • Breakfast buffet
  • Bakery Square - Larimer, Pittsburgh
    • Activities from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Game on big screen
    • Games and kids activities
    • Bell School of Irish Dance halftime performance
  • Shorty’s Goodtimes Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh/West Homestead
    • Open at 8:30 a.m.
    • DJ
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co. - North Shore, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Brunch
    • Vendor market at 11 a.m.
  • Mike’s Beer Bar - North Shore, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast
  • Lefty’s Northside - Allegheny West, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 8:30 a.m.
  • Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle - Strip District, Pittsburgh
    • Open 8:30 am
  • Fat Head’s Saloon - South Side Flats, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9:15 a.m.
    • Kitchen opens at 11 a.m.
  • The Urban Tap - South Side Flats/Shadyside, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 8:45 a.m.
    • Brunch
  • Bottlerocket Social Hall - Allentown, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9:30 a.m.
    • Games
    • Food by Bottledogs
    • Bastard Bearded Irishmen halftime performance
  • Industry Public House - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Brunch buffet 9-11 a.m.
  • Cork Harbour Pub - Central Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 8:45 a.m.
    • Alcohol service begins at 9 a.m.
  • Melrose Tavern - Carrick, Pittsburgh
    • Open at 9 a.m.
  • Pittsburgh Brewing Co. - East Deer Township
    • Food and coffee trucks at 7 a.m.
    • Taproom opens at 8:30 a.m.
    • One complimentary beer per guest
    • Live entertainment and activities
  • McFarland’s Bar - Mt. Lebanon
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Drink and food specials
  • Dave & Buster’s at the Block Northway - Ross Township
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast buffet
  • Shenanigans Bar and Grille - Ross Township
    • Open at 9 a.m.
  • Hal’s Bar and Grill - Ross Township
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Halftime breakfast buffet
  • Pub in the Park - Swissvale
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast sandwiches 9-11 a.m.
  • Sidelines Bar and Grill - Millvale
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast
    • Food and drink specials
  • The Good Time Bar & Grille - Millvale
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast and drink specials
  • 31 Sports Bar and Grille - Bridgeville
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Free breakfast buffet
    • Drink specials
  • Local Remedy Brewing - Oakmont
    • Open at 8:30 a.m.
    • Breakfast
  • Alexions Bar and Grill - Carnegie
    • Open at 9 a.m.
    • Breakfast and waffle bar until noon
    • Food and drink specials
  • Large Plain Pizza and Pints - Allison Park
    • Open at 9:30 a.m.
    • Brunch 9 a.m. to noon
  • The Ugly Dog - Green Tree
    • Open at 7:30 a.m.
    • Free halftime breakfast buffet

If your business is hosting a game day watch party or offering specials, email us at desk@wpxi.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read