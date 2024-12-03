WATCH: Surveillance video captures smash-and-grab burglary at Monaca Dollar General

MONACA, Pa. — The Monaca Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Dollar General.

The burglary happened on Nov. 26 at around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front glass doors broken.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured the burglary. The video shows the suspect getting away with multiple cartons of cigarettes.

Monaca Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone able to identify the suspect in the video, to contact them at 724-775-0880.

