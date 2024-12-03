Local

WATCH: Surveillance video captures smash-and-grab burglary at Monaca Dollar General

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Surveillance Video Dollar General Burglary Monaca (Monaca Police Department)
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

MONACA, Pa. — The Monaca Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Dollar General.

The burglary happened on Nov. 26 at around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front glass doors broken.

Surveillance video from inside the store captured the burglary. The video shows the suspect getting away with multiple cartons of cigarettes.

Monaca Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone able to identify the suspect in the video, to contact them at 724-775-0880.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read