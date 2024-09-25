‘Watch your receipts’ business owners charging more for customers who pay with card as fees increase

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Prices for customers who pay with cards rather than cash are increasing.

“You gotta watch your receipts, and it’s everywhere,” said one local business owner.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond is looking into what is causing this rise in prices. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn what to look out for on your receipt the next time you make a purchase with your card.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group