Water main break causes partial flooding outside of Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — A water main break outside on Pittsburgh’s North Side has caused partial flooding outside of Allegheny General Hospital.

Pittsburgh Water confirms there is an active outage in the area of 1200 James Street. Service is expected to be restored around noon.

A viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows flooding outside of the building in that area.

We’ve reached out to Allegheny Health Network to see if there are any impacts to hospital operations.

