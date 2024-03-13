Water levels at Beaver Run Reservoir return to normal

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers no longer need to conserve their water.

The authority said water levels at the Beaver Run Reservoir have returned to normal.

Customers had been asked to conserve water since the middle of November.

Since then, the drought watch has been lifted in Westmoreland County.

