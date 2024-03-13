Local

Water levels at Beaver Run Reservoir return to normal

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Water levels at Beaver Run Reservoir return to normal

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers no longer need to conserve their water.

The authority said water levels at the Beaver Run Reservoir have returned to normal.

Customers had been asked to conserve water since the middle of November.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Beaver Run Reservoir reaching dangerously low levels; residents asked to conserve water

Since then, the drought watch has been lifted in Westmoreland County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LIVE UPDATES: 2 killed in Crescent Township house explosion with damage reported miles away
  • PHOTOS: Crews on scene of large house explosion in Crescent Township
  • 18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
  • VIDEO: Police chase ends in New Castle crash; 2 injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read