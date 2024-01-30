Water levels rising at Beaver Run Reservoir

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been a painstakingly slow process, but the recent rain and snow that’s fallen has helped boost the water levels in the Beaver Run Reservoir. It’s allowed the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) to make its mandatory water conservation order, voluntary.

The reservoir, however, is still lower than what it should be.

“Once it gets to a certain point, people just aren’t going to have water,” said Ian Badke of Export.

Badke relies on the reservoir for his water every day. But now, he’s one of about 56,000 MAWC customers who are being asked to use between two and four fewer gallons of water a day to keep it flowing.

The water authority’s spokesman Matt Junker said every drop counts.

“If the customer just doesn’t run the water when they’re brushing their teeth, or takes a little bit shorter shower, it’s easily done,” said Junker. “We do want to thank our customers for conserving to this point. It has helped the reservoir to recover more quickly.”

Normally, the Beaver Run Reservoir would be several feet higher. The water levels have risen a bit compared to what they were in December when a mandatory conservation order was in place for customers.

“I use what I need, nothing more, nothing less,” Badke said. “I don’t like to waste water on things I don’t need to.”

Badke is hopeful there will soon be more rain and snow in the forecast to build the reservoir back up but in the meantime, he doesn’t think using less water is too much to ask for.

“There’s ways for people to conserve water. There always will be,” Badke said. “There’s ways you can cut corners on things that aren’t going to cause issues. It’s just whether or not people will make the choice to.”

