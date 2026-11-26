SOUTH BUFFALO TWP, Pa. — A water line break in South Buffalo Township has caused water supply issues on Thanksgiving.

According to the South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, the water line break has caused issues for the whole township.

The fire department says that there is no water on Freeport Road from Kissick Street to Iron Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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