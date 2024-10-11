WATCH: Water main break causes landslide in Polish Hill

PITTSBURGH — A road was heavily damaged and a busway closed Friday morning due to a water main break and subsequent landslide in Polish Hill.

Pittsburgh police said crews were called to Brereton Street just past Haran Street just before 3 a.m.

Officers found a large spray of water in the roadway coming from a broken water main, police said. The road had also slid down the adjacent hillside, causing debris to cover a portion of the M.L.K Jr. East Busway below.

No one was injured in the slide, police said.

PWSA arrived on scene to shut the water off, which they said was from an 8-inch water main. The Department of Public Works put up barriers around the area.

PWSA said 12 customers were without water at around 5:45 a.m. Restoration is expected late Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said a detour is in place because of the debris on the busway. Buses will be missing Herron Station, but will stop at inbound Liberty @ 33rd and outbound Liberty @ Herron Avenue.

