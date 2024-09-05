Local

Water main break interrupts service in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A water main break interrupted service in Penn Hills Thursday morning.

The Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority website said the water main break was on Blackadore Avenue and Robina Drive.

Our crew at the scene saw a massive hole in the right lane of the road. Most of the street has been blocked due to the hole.

The service disruption area spans from the end of Beechford Road until Ferndale Street. The entirety of Robina Drive and most of Ozan Way, N Wheeler Drive and Angoria Way have a service disruption.

There’s no word on how long the service disruption will last.

