Water main break sends streams down Elizabeth house

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ELIZABETH, Pa. — A water main break damaged a house in Elizabeth Tuesday morning.

A Channel 11 crew saw water cascading down a house from a break.

Our crew learned there was a couple feet of water in the basement of the house. Water ran own the chimney and damaged the ceilings.

Pennsylvania American Water has the water turned off.

