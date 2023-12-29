Waterworks Cinemas cited for dead mice, fruit flies, food violations

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County movie theater is still open after being slapped with a consumer alert from the County Health Department over shocking findings by a health inspector.

The report from a visit to Waterworks Cinemas on Dec. 26 shows the inspector found recently dead mice behind a movie screen and multiple older dead mice in various rooms throughout the theatre.

The report also states there were “Fruit flies too numerous to count under all the drink towers,” in addition to rodent droppings near drink machines and throughout the facility, and hot dogs stored at an unsafe temperature.

“We haven’t been here in forever and now I don’t know if I want to go in or not,” said moviegoer Brian Baker. “Hearing about all the mice and stuff, it’s a little concerning, a little scary, I don’t know what to do now.”

A spokesperson for the movie theatre sent a statement to Channel 11 which reads, “In conjunction with the health department, Waterworks Mall personnel, and other professionals, we have embarked on a new action plan to resolve the pest issue. We appreciate their expertise and assistance in this matter. Our top priority is the safety and health of our guests and staff. In the meantime, we are currently open under the guidance and guidelines set by the Health Department.”

Waterworks Cinemas is set to be reinspected by the health department on Jan. 5.

“Hopefully they’ll eradicate the problem and carry on. It’s a nice theatre otherwise,” said moviegoer Tom Shirey.

