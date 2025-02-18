‘We have a resident fisher’: Rare animal spotted on Murrysville trail cams this winter

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Trail cameras in Murrysville have captured new photos of a fisher, a rare animal and a member of the weasel family.

PixCams, an organization that has several wildlife live streams first spotted the animal back in July. After that, they decided to expand their efforts and set up six cameras on six downed logs across a 40-acre stretch of property in early December.

Officials were going through the media cards of those cameras on Saturday and found they captured fisher photos on four of the six logs.

Adult males weigh between seven and 15 pounds and range from 35 to 48 inches long, while adult females weigh between four and nine pounds and range from 30 to 37 inches long. Based on size, PixCams thinks the fisher is a female.

“With this latest set of photos, we can confidently say we have a resident fisher living in our woods! Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to monitor this incredible animal,” PixCams post said.

