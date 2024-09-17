Fisher, rare animal similar to weasel, spotted on trail camera in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A fisher, a rare animal and a member of the weasel family, was spotted on a trail camera in Murrysville over the summer.

PixCams, an organization that has several wildlife live streams, says that fishers are the second-largest member of the weasel family in Pennsylvania.

Adult males weigh between seven and 15 pounds and range from 35 to 48 inches long, while adult females weigh between four and nine pounds and range from 30 to 37 inches long.

The fisher in the photo is estimated to be 36 inches long.

PixCams said fishers are known for their ability to prey on porcupines and are unique forest carnivores that can forage on the canopy or the floor.

