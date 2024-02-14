Local

Wednesday on TODAY: Local woman discusses Pittsburgh wedding cookie table tradition

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A local woman will appear on the Third Hour of TODAY to talk about Pittsburgh wedding cookie tables on Wednesday morning.

Laura Magone, of Monongahela, is the founder of the Wedding Cookie Community Table Facebook group that has more than 200,000 members.

Magone will discuss how the time-honored Pittsburgh tradition has grown and taken on a new life through the power of social media.

Don’t miss the report during the Third Hour of TODAY at 9 a.m. on Channel 11.

