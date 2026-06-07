Week starts comfortable before muggy, unsettled stretch sets in

PITTSBURGH — It’s pleasant this evening with a clear sky tonight. Lows will drop to the 50s.

It will be sunny and very warm Monday. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s. It will still comfortable Monday, but the humidity will increase into Tuesday.

Tuesday is the start of a very muggy and unsettled stretch. Showers and storms will return Tuesday afternoon with daily rain and storm chances through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 80s, and overnight lows will be warm in the upper 60s and low 70s.

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