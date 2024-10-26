Weekend to feel seasonably cool; warm air returns next week

PITTSBURGH — The sun will break out during the day on Saturday, but it will be a cool and breezy day. Highs will struggle back into the lower 60s with a pretty good northwest wind, which will gust to 20 mph at times.

Sunday will start frosty, and the day will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend cooldown won’t last long, as a strong ridge of high pressure will warm us into the 70s by mid-next week.

Rain will once again be scarce through much of the week, with the next chance of rain coming later in the day on Halloween.

