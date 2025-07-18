2 charged after 13-year-old Washington County girl drowns in Ohio River

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Two people are facing charges after a 13-year-old girl from Burgettstown drowned in the Ohio River last month.

Ashley Shelton, 29, and Joshua Lockerbie, 34, both of Weirton, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the drowning of Reese Hanshaw.

Reese Hanshaw

On June 30, police said Shelton and Lockerbie brought six children, ranging in age from 4 to 13 years old, to swim in the river near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Police said the water level was high at the time due to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Family members told Channel 11 in June that Reese rushed to help her younger cousin, who got caught in the water, and in the process, was pulled away by the current.

According to Weirton Police, Officer Adam Mortimer responded within minutes and entered the river to bring Reese to shore. Life-saving efforts were immediately performed by Mortimer, EMS crews, and the fire department before Reese was transported to Weirton Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities said there were no flotation devices, and both Lockerbie and Shelton knew that none of the children were strong swimmers.

Lockerbie and Shelton are both charged with child neglect causing death and gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. They’re both being held in a West Virginia jail on $150,000 bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group