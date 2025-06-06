Wellness center named in honor of long-time Pittsburgh opens after renovations

PITTSBURGH — A newly renovated wellness center is back open on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

A special celebration was held today at the Cheryl Gainey Wellness Center at Allegheny Dwellings.

It is located at 1710 on Belleau Drive.

Some of the programs at the center include mentoring, boxing, dancing and self-defense.

The center is named after longtime community wellness advocate Cheryl Gainey.

She served on the Allegheny Dwellings council and as commissioner of the housing authority.

“She loved the community. She loved it. Found for it until the day she passed and, this right here, this is amazing. This is so amazing. I just love the city for this,” said her son, Bruce Gainey.

Fitness programs are available for all Allegheny Dwellings residents.

The housing authority says there are also workshops on nutrition, education, leadership development and single mothers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group