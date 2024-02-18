‘We’re back, man’: Healthy Andrew McCutchen reports to spring training

This story originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

The last time we saw Andrew McCutchen on a baseball field was last September. He was being taken out of a game and into the home dugout at PNC Park with an injury.

That injury turned out to be a partially torn left Achilles tendon, which ended McCutchen’s 2023 season after 112 games played.

Though he didn’t take the field just yet, McCutchen was seen for the first time at Pirate City on Saturday. He took some swings in the batting cages before speaking with members of the media in front of his locker.

“We’re back, man,” McCutchen said. “Not officially yet until tomorrow, but it’s nice to be back, get back in Florida. No pun intended, to get back to the swing of things and get acclimated again; to get your feet under you.”

