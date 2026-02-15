‘We’re in this together’: Local artist leading Pittsburgh Public Schools mural initiative

PITTSBURGH — A local artist is working to bring Pittsburgh Public Schools students together through art.

Dubbed Paint Pittsburgh Proud, the initiative invites students, staff and neighbors to plan a mural, pick the site, design the art and paint it.

The initiative is led by Kyle Holbrook, founder and executive artist of the Moving Lives of Kids (MLK) Mural Project, which has accomplished more than 800 murals globally.

“It really builds community, and everybody just sees each other as we’re humans, we’re in this together, this is our school,” Holbrook told Channel 11.

Murals are scheduled to begin in the 2026-27 school year.

