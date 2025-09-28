Wesley’s Warriors walk to raise awareness for Chiari Malformation

SOUTH PARK — Dozens of “Wesley’s Warriors” gathered in South Park on Saturday to raise awareness for Chiari Malformation.

Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is a national walk that raises awareness for a condition where brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, potentially causing fluid buildup and nerve damage. According to the Mayo Clinic, Chiari Malformation can cause symptoms such as headaches, numbness and tingling, balance issues, neck pain and more.

The group was walking for a young boy, Wesley, who’s slated to have surgery on his skull in November.

"They’re finding out more folks have it than they knew," Wesley’s mom, Laura Fagan, said. “There are people getting more MRIs and more CT scans, so it’s becoming more frequent. Last I heard, there’s something like 300,000 people in the US with a Chiari Malformation.”

The condition is treatable, and some people can go many years without even knowing they’re affected.

