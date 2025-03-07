West Mifflin officials working on plans for new community center

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin officials are working on new plans for a new community center.

The borough wants neighbors to provide input on the types of programming they want to see.

Officials said the community center will be focused on recreation and wellness.

The community center will be at the old middle school property on Camp Hollow Road.

Organizers hope the center will bring neighbors of all ages together.

“One of the things we don’t have in West Mifflin is a main street, and we’re hoping this will become our focal point of the community so we can gather people together as a community,” said Councilman Dan Davis.

The next step is a feasibility study.

$3 million has been gathered for the project so far but more grants will need to be secured to finish the project in coming years.

