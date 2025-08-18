West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes collected from Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Zelienople, Butler County, marking the second positive test in the county this year.

The discovery was made through routine monitoring of mosquito populations in the area. Health officials have announced additional monitoring and control measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Currently, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Butler County.

The virus can cause symptoms such as fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and rash, though many people may not develop symptoms. Severe illness is more likely to occur in individuals over 60 years of age or those with certain medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and kidney disease. Organ transplant recipients are also at increased risk.

Residents and businesses in Zelienople are advised to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito activity times at dusk and dawn.

To reduce mosquito breeding habitats, it is recommended to eliminate standing water in items like bird baths and discarded tires.

