BUTLER, Pa. — A power outage is scheduled for parts of Butler County.

A West Penn Power spokesperson said the outage will start at 11 p.m. and end at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

It is expected to impact around 3,000 customers in the areas of Butler, Cooperstown and Valencia.

The outage will allow crews to make repairs to a switch.

