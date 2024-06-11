West Virginia man charged after loaded gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after a loaded gun was found at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday morning.

TSA agents found the gun in a backpack at the alternate security checkpoint at 6:50 a.m.

Franklin Barker, 58, was identified as the passenger carrying the gun.

Allegheny County police said Barker did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Barker is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

