West Virginia man charged in local church burglary years later; police use forensic evidence

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A West Virginia man has been charged with burglarizing a church in Westmoreland County.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s Office said Ricky Richter, 59, is wanted for an incident that happened at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Jan. 24, 2023.

That was when Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the building on N. 2nd Street in West Newton for a burglary alarm.

The side door of the building was left ajar with the alarm still active. No one was found inside.

Candles were smashed near the church altar.

Police found a pickup truck left behind in the church parking lot. That vehicle was reported stolen out of Connellsville.

A smoking pipe with residue, a plastic bag with white residue and another baggie with suspected methamphetamine inside were found at the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw two men arrive in the stolen truck and enter the church from the side door. After several minutes, they are seen returning to the truck, setting off its alarm and then running away.

Two hours after the incident at the church, police were called to a police chase involving a stolen box truck happening in Elizabeth Township.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle and a man wearing the same clothes seen on one of the men spotted on the church surveillance video was taken into custody. That man was later identified as Richter.

Charges have been filed years later after the forensic unit processed the evidence found in the stolen vehicle.

Richter is awaiting arraignment.

Police have not released any information on whether or not anyone else has been charged in relation to this incident. If charges are filed against a second suspect, Channel 11 will share that information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group