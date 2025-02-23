West Virginia woman accused of bringing unlicensed gun to Pittsburgh Internatioanl Airport

A West Virginia woman is accused of trying to bring an unlicensed gun through a checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

TSA officers found the gun in a carry-on bag and alerted Allegheny County Police at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Janessa Mann, 31, of Bridgeport, WV, faces felony charges because police said she did not have a concealed carry permit.

The FBI has been called to investigate further.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport checkpoint can face charges or a fine from TSA of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can receive higher fines.

