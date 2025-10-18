Western Pennsylvania communities host round 2 of ‘No Kings’ rallies protesting Trump administration

Protests against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies were held across the nation on Saturday.

The second round of “No Kings” protests included more than 2,500 demonstrations across all 50 states.

Organizers for Pittsburgh’s “No Kings” protest expected about 5,000 demonstrators on Saturday. Around 10,000 people showed up during the first “No Kings” rally in June.

Channel 11 spoke with demonstrators about why they wanted to take part.

“I just think there are so few ways that we can tell our government that what’s going on is so wrong,” said Mike McDermott. “I don’t know who to write letters to. I’ve written to congressmen and senators, and nothing changes. I mean, this is embarrassing. This is not American, and this is not what we should be used to.”

Police say as many as 800 people showed up for the protest at McCandless Crossing along McKnight Road.

Demonstrators said there’s a need to unite people, and to come together and do what’s right.

“We love America, and America, we’re gonna lose everything our people have died for,” said Rachelle Jordan. “Red, white and blue’s not a joke. The red’s the blood, the white’s the peace and the blue is for all the blue-collar workers and the lower-income people who support this country.”

Protesters also gathered at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.

Along with protesting the federal government, protesters were also on hand to speak out against the ongoing state budget stalemate.

One educator said the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit is on the verge of layoffs because of the lack of a budget.

“These effects of the budget not being passed are going to have detrimental effects on special needs students in Westmoreland County,” said Terri Pajak. “Our students and our families are going to suffer because of this.”

Organizers said it was the largest demonstration they’ve seen yet, saying they believed around 1,200 people showed up.

Demonstrators also came out in Uniontown, where organizers said that, even in rural areas, voices can be heard.

“There are no kings in America, since 1776. We will not stand for a dictatorship, and we the people will not be quiet,” said Tracy Wilson, president of the Democratic Women of Fayette County.

They also pressed the elections this November as a way to make their message clear, reminding everyone to vote on Nov. 4.

