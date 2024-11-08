Western Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue team officially has funding to get started

PITTSBURGH — The collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh was a pivotal moment that reshaped emergency response efforts in the region. In the wake of the disaster, state officials allocated $6 million to establish the Western Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Team, a unit that had been approved in 2002 but lacked the funding to get off the ground until now.

“No mayor should have to wake up to a bridge collapse and not have the right equipment to save lives,” Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The newly funded team, which includes over 100 members from across the region, will help ensure quicker response times for emergencies in western Pennsylvania. Previously, the only other such team in the state was based in Philadelphia, which meant longer response times for incidents in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

The team’s capabilities include rescue specialists, physicians, engineers, and high-tech medical equipment. Members also utilize precise listening detection devices to locate victims in rubble or collapsed structures. Additionally, the team is working to incorporate K9 units to enhance their rescue efforts.

“Our ability to park equipment indoors and add more vehicles means we’re better prepared than ever before,” said Assistant Chief Brian Kokkila, leader of the task force. “We no longer need to rent trucks or rely on borrowed equipment.”

In addition to the team’s formation, Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed new legislation that will help first responders cope with the psychological impact of their jobs. Signed into law last week by Gov. Josh Shapiro, the legislation provides compensation benefits for first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress, addressing a long-standing gap in mental health support.

“Legislation will remove barriers that have prevented first responders from getting the mental health care they need,” said Ralph Sicuro, president of Pittsburgh Firefighters Local 1. “It will also help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health in emergency services.”

While the Western Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Team is now fully operational, it can only be activated with a declaration from the governor, whether responding to local or out-of-state emergencies.

This new funding and legislation are expected to improve public safety and the well-being of those who put their lives on the line every day.

