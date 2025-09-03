Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School opens enrollment to Dominus High School students

Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School has opened enrollment for the 2025–2026 school year, inviting students from Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School and Dominus High School to join its community.

Located in Wilmerding, Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School is offering displaced students a new academic and artistic home. They’re now the second school to open its doors to Dominus High School students.

School officials say they’re committed to providing a safe, creative and supportive environment for students whose current charter schools are closing or transitioning.

“At Westinghouse Arts Academy, we believe every student deserves a place where they can rise, grow, and express themselves,” said Dr. Anne Clark, interim chief school administrator.

Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School offers comprehensive academic programs designed to prepare students for college, careers and beyond. The school provides diverse arts pathways in theatre, music, dance, studio arts, digital arts and literary arts.

