Westminster College offering free tuition scholarship to some Pa. residents

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Westminster College is offering a new scholarship program that will allow some Pennsylvania students to attend tuition-free.

The Westminster Advantage Scholarship will be introduced for the fall 2025 semester. To be considered for the scholarship, students must have a weighted GPA of 3.0 or higher and have a total family annual income of $75,000 or less.

Under the Westminster Advantage, all eligible Pennsylvania first-year and transfer students can attend Westminster College tuition-free for four years through a combination of college, federal and state financial aid programs, the college said.

“We want more students to take advantage of the opportunities Westminster College has to offer,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson. “The College has a long tradition of offering robust financial aid to students. This is just one more way we are making a Westminster education genuinely affordable.”

Students will be automatically considered for the scholarship if they apply to Westminster as a full-time student, file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2025-2026 school year and apply for a Pennsylvania State Grant through PHEAA for the 2025-2026 academic year.

For additional information, please visit www.westminster.edu/advantage.

