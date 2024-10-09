Westmoreland-area fire departments host annual Fire Prevention Night

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Area fire departments held their annual Fire Prevention Night at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township on Tuesday.

The event aims to teach the community about fire prevention and how local companies work.

Fire trucks and equipment were on display, along with a lot of activities for kids.

“We invite everybody to come out. Hempfield Township’s here. They put out balloons and stuff for the kids,” Thomas Bell said.

Departments are always looking for new volunteers. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group