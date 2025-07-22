Westmoreland County couple sentenced for violent abuse of young teen

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Westmoreland County couple has been sentenced for the violent abuse of a young teen.

Charles and Jamie Harr, both of Derry Township, pled guilty in front of a judge in April, according to District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office.

Charles Harr now faces nine to 18 years in prison before probation, and Jamie Harr faces seven to 14 years before probation.

Charged in November 2023, the Harrs are said to have assaulted and injured a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators say the Harrs caused the boy serious damage through physical strikes and abuse.

The victim told investigators that Jamie Harr assaulted him, while Charles Harr strangled him, the DA’s office says.

The boy suffered permanent disfigurement to his ear because of the abuse.

