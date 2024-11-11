Westmoreland County family working to rebuild after fire destroyed apartments

IRWIN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County family is working to rebuild after a devastating fire over the weekend.

Olivia Matta told Channel 11 she will never forget how she woke up early Saturday morning.

“I was in bed asleep, and my husband luckily leaves his ringer on his phone, so my sister gave him a call,” she said.

Matta’s sister called around 2:30 a.m. to tell her their business, Mane on Main Beauty Studio, and apartments where she and her uncle and dad lived were on fire.

Matta rushed to the scene.

“I just honestly was so relieved my sister was OK,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “We’ve been through a lot the last couple of years, so I think it was just relief, actually.”

Her dad usually lives at the building, too, but he just had surgery and was staying with a friend.

“Luckily, he wasn’t here,” Matta said.

Her sister and uncle lost everything — including two cats — in the fire.

“My sister came out from the fire with a T-shirt and sandals on. She didn’t even have a coat or anything,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up and as of Monday evening had raised more than $12,000 to help.

Matta said The Green Berry juice shop in Irwin is also accepting donations for her family.

She’s thankful for all of the love and support the community has shown.

“Irwin is the best little community and we’re so grateful to be a part of it,” Matta said.

Matta said she hopes to reopen her salon but isn’t sure when or where that might happen.

