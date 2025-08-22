Westmoreland County Food Bank breaks ground on expansion project

DELMONT, Pa. — The Westmoreland Food Bank in Delmont has broken ground on an expansion project, which was delayed by the pandemic, to better serve thousands of people in Westmoreland County.

The expansion includes the addition of more refrigerators, a larger workspace for volunteers and an on-site food pantry. This project is supported by a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan.

“It’s going to be a tremendous help. We’re going to be able to offer a wonderful place for our volunteers to come and feel welcome while they’re helping the need,” said Jennifer Miller.

The Westmoreland Food Bank has been planning this expansion since 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold. Now, with funding secured, the food bank is ready to move forward.

