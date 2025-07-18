Westmoreland County Food Bank teams up with Highmark in state-wide effort to give away fresh produce

MONESSEN, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Food Bank teamed up with Highmark Wholecare to provide people with fresh produce.

The 2025 Farm-to-Family event was held at the Monessen Municipal Building on Wednesday. This was the first of its kind to be held in Westmoreland County.

“We are thrilled to bring our Farm-to-Family program to Westmoreland County for the very first time,” said Michael Callaghan, Connection Center Supervisor, Highmark Wholecare. “We are also incredibly grateful to collaborate with such outstanding organizations as we work together to address food insecurity in Monessen. We’re looking forward to a successful event and hope to hold more in the future.”

Organizers gave food to around 500 people and offered them help in signing up for or renewing Medicaid.

Local schools also help gather the food.

Highmark said the event is designed to battle rising food costs and offer a nonpartisan solution for hungry people.

Farm-to-Family started in 2024, when it delivered 84,000 pounds of food to 3,500 families.

This year, the goal is to deliver 120,00 pounds of fresh food to more than 6,000 families in Pennsylvania.

