Westmoreland County residents celebrate apples, art during festival in Delmont

DELMONT, Pa. — A crowd of people looking to celebrate fall went out to the “Apple ‘N Arts Festival” in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

The festival was made up of over 100 craft and art vendors.

Anyone looking for a treat was able to choose from any sort of apple they could imagine.

Apple cider was also for sale.

If you missed the event and are hoping to visit you can head to Shield’s Farm in Delmont on Sunday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy the second day.

The proceeds from the event go to different charities located in Westmoreland County.

