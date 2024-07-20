Westmoreland County residents continue long-standing celebration inspired by alleged UFO crash

KECKSBURG, Pa. — People in Westmoreland County continued a long-standing community tradition focused on UFOs and aliens.

The Kecksburg UFO Festival kicked off on Friday and will continue for the remainder of the weekend.

Festival attendees are celebrating the “Kecksburg UFO Incident.” The urban legend says that on Dec. 9, 1965, residents saw and reported a fireball shooting across the sky before a large acorn-looking object landed on the ground.

The community brings out all of its strange UFO-related activities and has a little fun during the summer to commemorate the incident. People who stopped by this year said they had a great time.

“I love it. I was here last year. There’s so much alien stuff. You can big balloons and things like that - stuffed animals,” said Christine Soltis with Soltis Nice Guy Productions, “it’s just awesome.”

A reproduction of the Giant Acorn was featured on “Unsolved Mysteries” and now sits at the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department.

