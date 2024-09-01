Westmoreland County shelter asking for public’s help after suspicious dog death

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County animal shelter is asking for help from the public while it looks into a dog’s death.
All But Furgotten in North Huntingdon is investigating the death of Tone, an almost 2-year-old gray and white Pitbull.
The shelter says Tone died between Aug. 22-25 on Turkeytown Road in West Newton.
A necropsy determined foul play was involved in Tone’s death, and the shelter calls what happened to him a “torturous crime.”
Anyone with information should call All But Furgotten at 724 382-7178.
