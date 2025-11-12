Westmoreland County woman charged with child endangerment after 2 kids fall from moving car

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges after two kids fell from a moving car and were injured.

Court records obtained by Channel 11 show police were called to Memorial Park in New Kensington on Oct. 13.

Surveillance video from the park reportedly showed two children on the hood of a vehicle going faster than 10 mph.

The two children were both 9 years old, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

As the vehicle approaches a speed bump, the children can be seen falling off the car, records say.

One of the children appears to go unresponsive briefly and has trouble keeping her balance, records say. The child’s mother would later tell police she doesn’t remember the incident and has a pooling of blood in her head.

The other child was taken to a hospital, suffering from fractured bones in the wrist and arm, records say.

On Oct. 14, the alleged driver of the vehicle came to the New Kensington police station, records say. She told police that she’d acted foolishly, having done the same as a child, and claimed she was driving about 10 mph at the time.

Police charged Kaitlin Golding, 28, of Arnold, with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children and several traffic violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group