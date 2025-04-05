Reflection of Grace Foundation hosts 7th annual Race for Grace

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Reflection of Grace Foundation hosted their 7th Annual Race for Grace on Saturday.

According to a release, the Race for Grace has collectively raised over $1.94 million this year. Their goal was $170,000.

The Race for Grace is in memory of Grace Ekis, who battled a terminal form of brain cancer at the age of five in 2008.

“We are so proud that the Race For Grace has become an annual tradition for so many families in our community and the Pittsburgh region.” said Tamara Ekis, Grace’s mother and Reflections Of Grace Foundation President. “The Race is a chance to come together to raise critical funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. We are incredibly grateful to all the support we have received. The monies raised have allowed us to aid families across the country and fund innovative pediatric brain cancer research across the world.”

The Foundation has given $900,000 to 616 families of children’s battling brain cancer across the country.

To learn more about the Reflection of Grace Foundation, click or tap here .

