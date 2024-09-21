Scottdale Fall Festival kicks off 50th celebration during warm weekend in Westmoreland County

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Scottdale residents did not let summer-like temperatures stop them from celebrating fall this weekend.

The Scottdale Fall Festival kicked off on Friday at 4 p.m. for its 50th anniversary.

The festival runs for three days on the corner of Pittsburgh Street and Spring Street.

It is one of three major festivals the community enjoys every year. This one comes in celebration of the autumn equinox, Sept. 22.

A parade was held on Saturday.

The chill of fall may not be in the air yet, but neighbors say it is a yearly tradition they will be enjoying all the same.

“I’ve been coming here for my whole life and this is probably the best festival that I have seen and I am so thankful to be a part of it,” said organizer Tris McLaughlin.

Live music will be played through the celebration and artists will show off a wide variety of handmade crafts and food. There is also a designated spot for children to have some fun.

Admission is free. The festival wraps up Sunday at 8 p.m.

