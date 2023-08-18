Westmoreland Fair kicks off Friday with food, fun for families

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The sound of oil frying up cheese curds, funnel cakes, and other popular fair food can be heard all across the Westmoreland Fairgrounds as the annual event kicked off Friday!

At the Pleasant Lane Farms booth, everything on the menu is local.

“So we have the cheese curds and burgers, we have poutine which has become extremely popular. So, that’s French fries, brown gravy, cheese curds, and then we’re putting short rib beef on that from Logan Family Farms which sort of takes it up a whole level,” said Jason Frye.

They were already busy pumping out orders Friday afternoon, and Frye said they’ll have a long line every day.

“It makes us happy,” Frye said. “We have to remind folks we’re cooks one week a year and we’re farmers the rest of the year.”

One of the reasons there are always long lines for Frye and his booth is that the Westmoreland Fair continues to draw large crowds year after year. Last year, they broke their attendance record.

“We set it at 63,000 people last year, which broke the previous year’s record of 60,000,” said Westmoreland Fair Secretary Sarah Sphon. “We’re expecting to even beat that this year.”

If the fair food isn’t your thing, there are of course the rides and games and events at the grandstand.

“We have three nights of demolition derbies, two great nights of motocross. Motocross will actually be tonight and tomorrow night,” Sphon added.

And of course, there are the agriculture shows.

Nicholas Carbonara, 12, is hoping to bring home first place in showmanship for his dairy cows.

“For showmanship, it’s the best how you make your cow look the best,” Carbonara said. “It’s judged on how you show your animal.”

If you can’t make it to Westmoreland, the Washington county fair is also running this weekend, wrapping up Saturday night, and in Pittsburgh, Bloomfield is holding its Little Italy Days.

If you can’t make it to the Westmoreland Fair this weekend, don’t worry. The fair runs all the way until next Saturday.

