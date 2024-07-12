Westmoreland Museum of American Art to host free Summer Artisan Market

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is set to host a Summer Artisan Market this month.

The one-day event will be on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will showcase a wide range of handcrafted delights, including unique jewelry, exquisite textiles, multimedia art, books, paintings and home goods.

The market acts as a celebration of local artisans and their talent, with a wide array of handcrafted items available for purchase. Food will also be available.

Attendees can also participate in a raffle for a Museum Shop gift certificate.

For more information on the market, visit thewestmoreland.org.

