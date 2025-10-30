Wet start to Thursday, thunderstorms could develop later

PITTSBURGH — Rain will slow your morning commute on Thursday, so allow some extra time before you head out.

Steady rain will taper to scattered showers mid-morning with several dry hours setting up through early afternoon.

Another round of rain moves in as kids are heading home from the bus stop and continues off and on through early evening.

A few thunderstorms could also fire up, bringing heavier downpours, gusty winds, lightning and the threat of small hail.

Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates, alerts, watches and warnings. Most areas will start to dry out closer to sunset, leaving a mainly dry Trick or Treat forecast for Thursday.

Rain will gradually move out early Friday with gradual clearing through the day; however, winds will be increasing with gusts 30-35 mph possible. Right now, the Trick or Treat forecast for Friday is dry, but kids will need extra layers to battle the wind and the chilly temps. on

